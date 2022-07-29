Woman Complains About 'Nightmarish' Airbnb, Finds Out She Entered Wrong House

While the check-in details by Airbnb can sometimes be confusing, it doesn’t happen every day that you accidentally break into a stranger’s house after you read the instructions wrongly. In a hilarious incident, a woman and her girlfriend recently found themselves in the exact same situation and shared their ordeal on TikTok. As per a recent Newsweek report, it all happened when Page Talbot and her girlfriend Lauren Vail thought that they had entered into the biggest nightmare of their lives after walking into a wrong Airbnb. After renting a house in Canada’s Quebec, Paige, and Vail found a house covered in dirt, hair, and dust.

The girls rented the place for two nights, where they were visiting to attend a Tash Sultana concert. However, the house was in such a disgusting condition that they both refused to sleep in it. The duo reportedly found the untidily kept apartment including stained bed covers and dusty floors. Both of them can be heard talking about the pathetic condition of the house in the background of the video, which was posted by Paige on her TikTok account. While recording the condition of bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom, Newsweek quoted them as saying, “Ew, there’s like stuff all in the sheets too. I’m so confused.”

Informing about the situation of the house, Paige texted the host, “Hi, we just arrived at the Airbnb and the place is an absolute mess. There’s hair and dust all over the floors, dirt on the bed, stains on the pillow and the fridge is disgusting… I cannot sleep comfortably here.”

After this, the host, who was taken aback by Paige’s text, asked her to send photos of the interiors and also assured them of resolving the issues. However, the host was quick to respond to the girls and responded, “You’re in the wrong place. The apartment is 201!” Embarrassed after creating such a fuss, Paige apologised and checked into the right property, reported the publication.

In conversation with Newsweek, Paige revealed that before unlocking the door, she didn’t see the room number of the property. And added that structurally, both the apartments are the same, which created the whole confusion.

