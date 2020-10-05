Woman Creates Optical Illusion with a Cat Image That is Giving 'God' Vibes to Netizens

In the battle between Dogs and Cats, the latter have always been hailed as the one with personality and self-respect. And now, a recent tweet has elevated them to the level of gods.

A tweet by a user named Amanda showed an image of her white Persian cat blended in with the white clouds, which almost gave off some serious cat-god vibes. In the caption, Amanda explains how she took a picture of the cat looking out the window and “accidentally turned him into some sort of god.”

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@cloudcat28) October 1, 2020

The tweet has received over 1.3 million likes and has left cat lovers inspired into creating their own version of illusion.

One of the users did some editing of the original picture posted by Amanda, which showed her cat laser beaming towards the common people of earth. The image captured the general perception of cats not liking human beings or any living beings as such.

Another user shared a similar image created by graphic designer Shaylin Wallace, where a white cat is merged with a cloud giving off a grand god-like aura of the feline.

Reminds me of this work of art by @effortlessshay pic.twitter.com/hA3lMVPOkR — Meow🐈 (@MisguidedMinx) October 3, 2020

While some users commented that Amanda should bow to her cat expressing her respect for the god-like creature, one user said, “Yes. BOW TO YOUR LEADER.” Another user said how the image just confirms how cats are perceived, “That’s so funny. Its basically how most Cats see themselves.”

Thats so funny. Its basically how most Cats see themselves — Sealz (@saltysealz) October 5, 2020

One user also shared how in ancient Egypt cats were revered as gods and maybe some cats still believe that fact, hence the high headedness.

In ancient Egypt cats were revered as gods. Cats still remember this. — Just wear a damn mask 😷 (@LibbiCurtis) October 3, 2020

Some users tried to create their own version of cat illusions. One user shared how their cat blended in with a tree as it was looking out the window. The user wrote, “Turned mine into a tree spirit once.”

Turned mine into a tree spirit once: pic.twitter.com/EllPjmhdsk — Brittany Oaks (@avidreadingmom) October 3, 2020

The image has definitely confirmed for a fact that felines are not to be messed with and can assert their authority in suspicious ways.