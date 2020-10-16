Woman Dances in Empty Parking Lot after Getting a Job as Employer Watches through Security Camera

A video of a 21-year-old girl dancing after she landed a job has gone viral on social media. The girl, Kayallah Jones, performed a “happy dance” after finishing her interview for a position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill restaurant in Decatur, Georgia. The act was captured in the security camera, which the manager of the bar, Dakara Spence, shared on her Instagram account.

“So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” Spence wrote. In the short clip, Jones can be seen walking through the parking lot. She stops to look around and finding no one around, she breaks into an exuberant dance sequence. After a few seconds, she collects herself and goes on in a calm and composed manner.

The footage has since gone viral on social media and garnered more than 1.3 million likes on Spence’s Instagram post. The video was widely shared on Twitter and TikTok as well and has got over 20 million views overall.

Jones later reposted the video on her Instagram account. “I promise you I thought nobody was watching!” she wrote. Later on, the two posted a picture of them together.

2020 had been a difficult year for Jones as she had been searching for a job for months. But owing to the economic distress caused by Covid-19, she could not get one. She had been homeless for the last two years. When she was finally hired by Spence, she could not help but let out her emotions.

Since the incident, the lives of both the employee and the employer have taken a turn for the better. They have become minor celebrities on the internet. Spence and Jones recently appeared on the Ellen’s show together. When Jones was asked when it is appropriate to use a “happy dance”, she said, “Anytime you are happy or you get a blessing, anytime you have a great opportunity and you have something that you were working towards for years or months, or praying for.”