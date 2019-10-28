Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Dies of 'Explosion' at Gender Reveal Party in US

Yet another gender reveal stunt gone awry in the US.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Dies of 'Explosion' at Gender Reveal Party in US
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

A woman in Iowa, US, was recently killed by an explosion that occurred as part of a gender reveal stunt at a party.

The incident occurred in Knoxville on Saturday and the woman, who was hit by a chunk of the debris during the explosion, was declared dead on the scene. The victim was 56-years-old.

Gender reveal parties have recently become a hit among expecting parents. Gender reveal videos spawn thousands of views on social media and often o viral. However, like most things popular on the internet, gender reveal videos have started to border on the dangerous. Participants often end up choosing difficult and potentially fatal stunts.

These stunts can be harmful not just for the expecting parents but also for others as in the case of the party in Iowa. In September, a couple were roundly criticized for throwing a jelly-filled watermelon at a hippopotamus in Texas Zoo to reveal the baby's gender (if the jelly is blue it's a boy). The video sparked concerns about the impact of the dye on the animal.

In April 2017, a gender reveal party went horribly wrong and caused a wildfire in Arizona's Green Valley, scorching nearly 47,000 acres of land in a week before being extinguished. It caused almost $48 million worth of damages.

It's not just the US. In July, an Australian couple's gender reveal stunt went out of hand when the car that was supposed to billow blue smoke to indicate a boy caught fire.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram