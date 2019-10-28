Woman Dies of 'Explosion' at Gender Reveal Party in US

A woman in Iowa, US, was recently killed by an explosion that occurred as part of a gender reveal stunt at a party.

The incident occurred in Knoxville on Saturday and the woman, who was hit by a chunk of the debris during the explosion, was declared dead on the scene. The victim was 56-years-old.

Gender reveal parties have recently become a hit among expecting parents. Gender reveal videos spawn thousands of views on social media and often o viral. However, like most things popular on the internet, gender reveal videos have started to border on the dangerous. Participants often end up choosing difficult and potentially fatal stunts.

These stunts can be harmful not just for the expecting parents but also for others as in the case of the party in Iowa. In September, a couple were roundly criticized for throwing a jelly-filled watermelon at a hippopotamus in Texas Zoo to reveal the baby's gender (if the jelly is blue it's a boy). The video sparked concerns about the impact of the dye on the animal.

In April 2017, a gender reveal party went horribly wrong and caused a wildfire in Arizona's Green Valley, scorching nearly 47,000 acres of land in a week before being extinguished. It caused almost $48 million worth of damages.

It's not just the US. In July, an Australian couple's gender reveal stunt went out of hand when the car that was supposed to billow blue smoke to indicate a boy caught fire.

