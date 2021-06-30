Woman Discovers Board Game Piece Stuck in Nose for 37 Years After Covid-19 Test

For the most part of her life, Mary Mccarthy would often face difficulty while breathing from her right nostrils but since the situation always looked under control, she ignored it. However, after a painful COVID-19 test last year, the problem aggravated, and she developed a serious sinus issue. 45-year-old Mary, who worked at the Christ church Hospital, ran tried getting treatment for her sinus, but nothing seemed to work. However, after the unbearable pain forced her to go for an operation for treatment, it was revealed that the reason behind this constant pain was not sinus but a tiddlywinks piece that was stuck in her nose for 37 years, reported stuff.co.naz. Tiddlywink, which is a board game that was developed in England in the 1960s, is played with sets of small discs called “winks”. A “squidger" is used to shoot a wink into the air and into a pot for points.

Mary revealed that this tiddlywink piece had stuck up her nose almost 37 years ago, while she was playing with her siblings when she was 8. She told how she and her sibling would put pieces of the tiddlywinks in each of their nostrils to blow it out later to see how far it could get. But one time, she accidentally inhaled the tiddlywink instead of blowing it out. Terrified to tell her mother about the incident, Mary put it on the back of her mind and wondered where the tiddlywink had gone. She continued with her life and while she faced some pain in the nostril, it never bothered her enough.

However, after the pain became unbearable last week, she showed it to the doctors at the Christchurch Hospital and told them about the childhood accident. While the CT scan did not reveal if it was a tiddlywink inside her nose, it confirmed the presence of an alien object.

After an operation last Thursday, the doctors have now removed the yellow tiddlywink piece and Mary is finally able to breathe freely from her right nostril.

