Woman Discovers Her Mother is Alive Just Minutes Before Cremation After Hospital Declared Her Dead

You may have come across such incidents in the movies where a person, usually the protagonist, comes back to life moments before his/her cremation. But this movie plot has been making headlines as a similar incident took place in Argentina, where a woman declared dead by the doctors was discovered to be alive seconds before her cremation by her daughter.

The incident took place in Resistencia, a city in northeast Argentina, where the 89-year-old woman, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was admitted in a private hospital for chest pain on January 23. The next day, doctors at the hospital declared the woman dead. Her 54-year-old daughter was handed over a death certificate which stated that her mother died of a cardiac arrest.

Daily Mail reports that according to the newspaper Diario Norte, the woman has been in hospital since Saturday and when her daughter came to visit her the next day, hospital staff approached her and broke the news of her mother’s demise due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

During the funeral service, moments before the workers prepared to pass the elderly lady through the conveyor belt at a crematorium, the daughter noticed that her mother had vital life signs and stopped the cremation.

The report said that the local police stated that the daughter went to sanatorium at 8.45 am where she met the doctor who told her that her mother died after suffering from cardiorespiratory arrest. Following the news, the mother was sent to the crematorium on Velez Sarsfield Avenue and the daughter hired the funeral and cremation service.

Another local news website reports that while the funeral was going on, just a few seconds before the mother was about to enter the incinerator, the daughter noticed that the old lady still had vital signs and told the employees to stop the cremation. Following her shock after the discovery, the daughter notified her relatives about the incident.

She sent an audio clip to one of her relatives in which she said that she wanted them to know that her mother is still alive and narrated how in the end, while they were in the cremation room, she saw her with vital signs. She added that they are going to the clinic.

The mother was then rushed to the hospital where she is now being treated in intensive care. The daughter has reported and denounced the hospital to the local authorities. The authorities have confirmed that a full investigation will be carried out in the matter.