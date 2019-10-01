Woman Disguises Herself as a Bush to Secretly Photograph Sister’s Wedding Proposal

Wedding proposals are memorable. But the spontaneity of it often makes it difficult to document in photos and videos. However, a woman decided to make herself invisible in order to take the perfect photos of her her sister's wedding proposal.

Taking to Twitter, Therese Merkel told her followers how she disguised herself in a bush costume to blend in with the wilderness while she photographed her sister getting proposed to. The post also mentioned that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush.

The post has images of Merkel dressed in a head-to-toe twig-covered bush costumes, disguised among some foliage, right next to the cute shot of the surprise engagement moment, featuring sunflowers and lights.

The tweet, which has gone viral since being posted sees Merkel lamenting, "“We are one years apart...why are our lives so different."

Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019

The tweet, which has already received 177k likes saw Therese even tagging Ellen DeGeneres in the comment section and asking if a "loving sista sista duo" can get into the show.

@TheEllenShow hey Ellen, I feel inclined to ask if a loving sista sista duo can get some tixs to an upcoming show???? Willing to dress up as a plant prop on stage if you're low on seats — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 25, 2019

A number of people commented on the twitter with some lauding the sister for the sweet gesture, while others on the hilarity of the situation. While a person asked her best friends to replicate something similar, another person posted that the episode was both cute and weird, stating that it is “kind of my jam.”

Here's what they wrote:

I love this so much! 😂💛 — Mairead (@AuntieRaid) September 26, 2019

Best sister ever!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 And congratulations to the happy couple 👏🏽👏🏽 — Ms Down 🇰🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@miss_down81) September 26, 2019

@kamryn_kristine if you see any suspicious bushes you know why pic.twitter.com/2kOxoFAcim — Paige (@dpaigeeb) September 25, 2019

My best friends better do this for me😂 https://t.co/FPfX2xJEI4 — Ellie (@Cecilyaaaaa) September 25, 2019

I like it cause it's sweet but also creepy which is kind of my jam — LethargEQ (@LethargEQ) September 25, 2019

