Woman Disguises Herself as a Bush to Secretly Photograph Sister’s Wedding Proposal
The bushiest wedding proposal photo shoot ever.
Image credit: Twitter
Wedding proposals are memorable. But the spontaneity of it often makes it difficult to document in photos and videos. However, a woman decided to make herself invisible in order to take the perfect photos of her her sister's wedding proposal.
Taking to Twitter, Therese Merkel told her followers how she disguised herself in a bush costume to blend in with the wilderness while she photographed her sister getting proposed to. The post also mentioned that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush.
The post has images of Merkel dressed in a head-to-toe twig-covered bush costumes, disguised among some foliage, right next to the cute shot of the surprise engagement moment, featuring sunflowers and lights.
The tweet, which has gone viral since being posted sees Merkel lamenting, "“We are one years apart...why are our lives so different."
Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL
— therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019
The tweet, which has already received 177k likes saw Therese even tagging Ellen DeGeneres in the comment section and asking if a "loving sista sista duo" can get into the show.
hey Ellen, I feel inclined to ask if a loving sista sista duo can get some tixs to an upcoming show???? Willing to dress up as a plant prop on stage if you're low on seats
— therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 25, 2019
A number of people commented on the twitter with some lauding the sister for the sweet gesture, while others on the hilarity of the situation. While a person asked her best friends to replicate something similar, another person posted that the episode was both cute and weird, stating that it is “kind of my jam.”
Here's what they wrote:
I love this so much! 😂💛
— Mairead (@AuntieRaid) September 26, 2019
Best sister ever!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 And congratulations to the happy couple 👏🏽👏🏽
— Ms Down 🇰🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@miss_down81) September 26, 2019
@kamryn_kristine if you see any suspicious bushes you know why pic.twitter.com/2kOxoFAcim
— Paige (@dpaigeeb) September 25, 2019
My best friends better do this for me😂 https://t.co/FPfX2xJEI4
— Ellie (@Cecilyaaaaa) September 25, 2019
I like it cause it's sweet but also creepy which is kind of my jam
— LethargEQ (@LethargEQ) September 25, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- OnePlus India Specific OxygenOS Goodies: Manage Your SMS, Smart Gallery and more
- Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year