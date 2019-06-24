Woman ‘Disgusted’ as Live Rat Falls from Ceiling onto Her Table at US Restaurant

Yep, trust rats to show up at the most unexpected places and startle people. A woman was about to order a meal at a restaurant in the United States when a giant furry rodent landed on her table out of nowhere.

Houston, Texas resident Alisha Kent Norman posted on Facebook photos of her “terrible” and “disgusting” experience at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Los Angles, California last week.

One showed the live rat lying atop a menu after it came crashing down from the ceiling, just inches away from a glass of water, while another showed the holidaying school teacher standing in front of the restaurant’s most recent ‘A’ inspection grade.

Norman said the rodent fell onto her table with a thud even before she had ordered , according to NBC New York.

“I knew the rat was going to be injured because it hit like a Mack truck,” she told the station. “You could hear something come down.”

A manager quickly scooped up the rat with two plates and dumped it into a bag, Norman said.

“It was terrible,” she said. “It was disgusting.”

In a statement to New York Post, representatives for Buffalo Wild Wings termed the “isolated incident” as unfortunate.

“The center where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction and we are confident it was directly related,” the statement read. “We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area.”