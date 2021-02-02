Woman Does Aerobics as Myanmar Coup Unfolds Behind, Goes Viral For 'Revolutionary Workout'

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen doing aerobics in front of the Parliament building in Myanmar - even as numerous military vehicles arrive behind her. This was the same day that her country's military staged a coup.

Khing Hnin Wai, who describes herself as a physical education teacher, posted a video of herself doing a roughly three-minute routine where she can be seen working out. She seems to be unaware of the fact that there are multiple military vehicles arriving behind her. Despite this, she continues with her routine.

You can see the video here. While some called it the most "emblematic video of the year", another user called it a "revolutionary workout."

This is how social media reacted to the video:

Many questioned the legitimacy of the video and some quipped that she couldn't have not known what was happening behind her. However, in a follow-up post, she posted a series of workout videos all taken at the same location on different days.

In case you're unaware about what's happening in Myanmar, here's some context. On Monday, Myanmar's armed forces staged a coup to overthrow the country's democratic government that had been in power since 2011. They arrested civilian leaders and shut down internet. As of now, the country has returned to full military rule - similar to the situation in Myanmar before 2011 when the military had been in power.

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi has also been detained. Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 landslide election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy that turned her into an international icon.

The Parliament was supposed to hold its first session after November elections in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won 83% of the body's seats. But the military refused to accept the vote.

The military alleged discrepancies such as duplicated names on voting lists in scores of districts and was unhappy with the election commission's response to its complaints.

The coup was announced on a news channel owned by the military where the news presenter cited the Constitution to say that the military had the right to declare a national emergency and that a state of emergency would continue for a year.

According to a report by Firstpost, the military then seized control of the country's infrastructure, shut down internet, cancelled all domestic and international flights and even suspended most television broadcasts.

The military, as the architect of Myanmar's 2008 constitution and fledgling democracy, sees itself as the guardian of national unity and the constitution, and it has enshrined a permanent role for itself in the political system.