Woman Dragged out of China's Supermarket for Not Wearing Mask amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the panic over coronavirus is getting to people, China has seen the worst hit. At least 1,700 people have died so far in the country due to the epidemic.

To restrict the spread of the virus, people have been advised to wear masks in public places, wash their hands before eating and restrain from touching their eyes or mouth often.





In such a situation, a recent viral video showed a woman being dragged out of a mall in China for refusing to wear a surgical mask. The video was uploaded by RT news network.

The clip further showed that the woman got up and tried to enter the mall again, but she was was eventually taken outside by security personnel.

Shared on Facebook and Twitter, the video was captured in a supermarket in Longgang, China.

Netizens had different views on the incident. While some criticized the force with which the woman was being dragged out, others put the onus on her for not wearing a mask.

an idiot ‍♀️ — Fr.KlugscheißerinYalı Tanrıçası¹⁹⁰⁷ (@Eduschka06) February 17, 2020

Let me give you some background information. The woman in the video has a mask, but she doesn't wear it. The staff dissuaded many times, but she beat the staff instead. The staff asked her to go out. She punched and kicked the staff. So the staff could only do so — 自由四川电台 (@RFS_China) February 17, 2020

Be responsible, wear mask at public places, watch this video to know how to stay safe https://t.co/5cTWj1ESlF — COOKIE (@CookieFunWorld) February 17, 2020

One Facebook user wrote, “At least wear a mask for everyone else's safety”. He added that the incubation period of coronavirus was long enough so a person can go without showing symptoms for a while.

Another said, wearing a mask was not going to help.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), masks should be used for reasons including, if one is healthy and taking care of a suspected infected person, he or she should wear a mask. Masks should be word if one is coughing or and they are effective only when backed up with hand-cleaning regularly.

The deadly coronavirus originated from Wuhan city in China’s Hubei province.