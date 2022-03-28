Woman Draws Flak after She Complains about Date Not Sharing Food with Her

People have always been left divided when it comes to the question of who should pay on a dinner date. Now a girl from California has refuelled the age-old debate through a TikTok video which has since gone viral. According to a report by The Sun, the woman, Heydi Berber, had gone on a date with a man in Fresno, California. Heydi claimed in the TikTok video that “on our first date, I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.”

While sharing a video of her date munching on some snacks, Heydi hinted that she had nothing to eat while her date enjoyed his food.

Reportedly, the clip went viral on TikTok garnering more than seven million views. However, Heydi also caused discord among the users where some backed Heydi while others criticised her for expecting the man to pay for her food.

The fact that Heydi did not bring money to a dinner date irked many users. Heydi drew even more flak when users learned that she had arranged the meet up with the guy. “Why does she expect a free meal though?” asked one user. The user added that although it is respectful if a guy pays but the girl should “still offer to pay too.”

Advertisement

As Heydi asked in the video if she should go out again with the guy, it prompted one user to say that instead the man should avoid meeting her again for a date. Another user too wasn’t pleased by Heydi’s complaint and said that she should not go to another date expecting the man to buy her food.

Meanwhile, there were some users who backed Heydi as one said that she should never meet the man again considering how he treated her. Others too discouraged Heydi from going on another date with the same man.

A similar incident had come to light last year in November where a woman shared her unpleasant date experience. Lauren Sylvia from London had claimed that her date asked her to pay him back for coffee when things did not go forward. Sharing a screenshot from her date six years ago, the woman showed that the man even provided his bank details seeking refund.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.