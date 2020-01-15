Woman Dresses Baby Up As Burrito and the Internet Can't Stop Drooling
Brianna shared two side-by-side photos of her tiny tot on her Twitter account.
While pictures of babies are always too cute to handle, once you mix innovative ideas to the picture, the “aww-factor” goes up by leaps. Young mother Brianna did just that to celebrate the one-month anniversary of her son Mateo.
She decided to utilize his nap time and rolled him up into a burrito blanket and hat. She spiced it up by placing some other accessories such as salsa, limes, hot sauce, two bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda and a little cilantro surrounding “the burrito”.
Besides the setting, she placed a small board that had “1 Mes (1 month)” written on it.
She captioned the post adorably as well, saying, "I made a burrito today".
I made a burrito today pic.twitter.com/mr7pHfK93c— brianna (@briannaaemi) January 13, 2020
The post went viral, warming hearts on the Internet. When her post started to feature on news portals, Brianna had a cheeky way of “using” the fame.
That’s it, I’m making him a model and he’s gonna start paying some bills https://t.co/UQdlO44rbv— brianna (@briannaaemi) January 15, 2020
Twitter absolutely lost its chill and newborn Mateo took the centre stage. Here are some of the reactions.
@graceisakerr cute babies are following me everywhere— Laura Mills (@laurakellymills) January 13, 2020
I - omg pic.twitter.com/s3yS1cLx6B— Soliz (@beibitaurus) January 13, 2020
I want a burrito now pic.twitter.com/Y1cKeTk2l1— evs (@eviavee) January 13, 2020
Omg so cute!!!— ang. (@msangiesegura) January 13, 2020
