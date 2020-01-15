Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Dresses Baby Up As Burrito and the Internet Can't Stop Drooling

Brianna shared two side-by-side photos of her tiny tot on her Twitter account.

Trending Desk

January 15, 2020
While pictures of babies are always too cute to handle, once you mix innovative ideas to the picture, the “aww-factor” goes up by leaps. Young mother Brianna did just that to celebrate the one-month anniversary of her son Mateo.

She decided to utilize his nap time and rolled him up into a burrito blanket and hat. She spiced it up by placing some other accessories such as salsa, limes, hot sauce, two bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda and a little cilantro surrounding “the burrito”.

Besides the setting, she placed a small board that had “1 Mes (1 month)” written on it.

Brianna shared two side-by-side photos of her tiny tot on her Twitter account.She captioned the post adorably as well, saying, “I made a burrito today”.

The post went viral, warming hearts on the Internet. When her post started to feature on news portals, Brianna had a cheeky way of “using” the fame.

Twitter absolutely lost its chill and newborn Mateo took the centre stage. Here are some of the reactions.

