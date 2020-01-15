Woman Dresses Baby Up As Burrito and the Internet Can't Stop Drooling

While pictures of babies are always too cute to handle, once you mix innovative ideas to the picture, the “aww-factor” goes up by leaps. Young mother Brianna did just that to celebrate the one-month anniversary of her son Mateo.

She decided to utilize his nap time and rolled him up into a burrito blanket and hat. She spiced it up by placing some other accessories such as salsa, limes, hot sauce, two bottles of Jarritos Mexican soda and a little cilantro surrounding “the burrito”.

Besides the setting, she placed a small board that had “1 Mes (1 month)” written on it.

Brianna shared two side-by-side photos of her tiny tot on her Twitter account.She captioned the post adorably as well, saying, “I made a burrito today”.

I made a burrito today pic.twitter.com/mr7pHfK93c — brianna (@briannaaemi) January 13, 2020

The post went viral, warming hearts on the Internet. When her post started to feature on news portals, Brianna had a cheeky way of “using” the fame.

That’s it, I’m making him a model and he’s gonna start paying some bills https://t.co/UQdlO44rbv — brianna (@briannaaemi) January 15, 2020

Twitter absolutely lost its chill and newborn Mateo took the centre stage. Here are some of the reactions.

@graceisakerr cute babies are following me everywhere — Laura Mills (@laurakellymills) January 13, 2020

I want a burrito now pic.twitter.com/Y1cKeTk2l1 — evs (@eviavee) January 13, 2020

Omg so cute!!! — ang. (@msangiesegura) January 13, 2020

