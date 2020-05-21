Woman Dresses up in Hippo Costume to Hug Elderly Mother in US Old Age Home amid Covid-19

Even as the world continues to struggle with the novel coronavirus, many are finding ingenious ways to meet their loved ones despite lockdown and social distancing norms.

After a young man's "cuddle-curtain" - which he had invented to hug his grandmother - went viral, another woman has come up with a creative way to hug and touch her mother.

A woman in United States, decided to put on a sterilized hippopotamus costume so that she could visit and hug her mother, who is a resident at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City in Virginia.

A video of the incident was shared by Reuters on Twitter and has been going viral ever since.

A woman put on a sterilized hippo costume so that she could hug her mother, a resident at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City, Virginia pic.twitter.com/k03ZvEX1kM — Reuters (@Reuters) May 20, 2020

Many reacted to the heartwarming video, which highlighted the lengths that some people were going to in order to remain close with their families during coronavirus crisis while also maintaining social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading.

Many on the internet lauded the woman's efforts to stay close to her elderly mother at such a tough time.

Wonderful daughter. Love is the most wonderful emotion there is. Love is all there is, and should be. If we all love one and other, it would be heaven on earth. — Lee Hemming (@LEAEMMER) May 20, 2020

This made me cry happy tears. — (((Annette))) Vicious Horrible Person 🍑🌊❄️🗽⚖️🌎 (@abytw) May 20, 2020

This made me want to rent a costume and drive with my dog from west coast the east to hug my family! — Having Said That 🗣 (@Lalaej) May 20, 2020