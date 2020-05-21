BUZZ

Woman Dresses up in Hippo Costume to Hug Elderly Mother in US Old Age Home amid Covid-19

People across the world are finding creative ways to stay close to their loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic | Image credit: Reuters

After a young man's 'cuddle-curtain' - which he had invented to hug his grandmother - went viral, another woman has come up with a creative way to hug and touch her mother.

  May 21, 2020
Even as the world continues to struggle with the novel coronavirus, many are finding ingenious ways to meet their loved ones despite lockdown and social distancing norms.

After a young man's "cuddle-curtain" - which he had invented to hug his grandmother - went viral, another woman has come up with a creative way to hug and touch her mother.

A woman in United States, decided to put on a sterilized hippopotamus costume so that she could visit and hug her mother, who is a resident at Fox Trails Assisted Living in Stephens City in Virginia.

A video of the incident was shared by Reuters on Twitter and has been going viral ever since.

Many reacted to the heartwarming video, which highlighted the lengths that some people were going to in order to remain close with their families during coronavirus crisis while also maintaining social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading.

Many on the internet lauded the woman's efforts to stay close to her elderly mother at such a tough time.


