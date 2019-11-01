Woman Dresses up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, 'Wins' Halloween

While characters like popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones and stranger things are popular cosplay choices for Halloween, a woman in New York city, US decided to go as the last season of GOT. Her costume? Garbage bags.

A photo of the woman, who goes bythe name "Rad Thibodeaux" on Twitter, posted an image of herself wearing a load of garbage bags. On top of it, she wore a placard that read, "GOT The Final Season".

Remember the rogue Starbucks coffee cup that erroneously appeared on one of the episodes in the Season 8? By way of adding an Easter egg, the conscientious cosplayer completed her look with a Starbucks coffee cup in her hand.

In case you are missing out on the inside joke here, the costume is a play on the reactions people had to the greatly awaited finale season of the super it HBO show that saw one of the protagonists, Daenerys Targaryen, metamorphose from the beloved "Mother of Dragons" to "Mad Queen" in just three episodes.

Fans and critics alike complained about the sudden transition that several characters on the show faced in the last season as well as the hurried trajectory and botched ending.

Posted barely seven hours ago, the photo already has over 14,000 likes and close to 5,000 retweets. Many commented on the accuracy and cleverness of the costume. Some even said that the woman had "won Halloween" this year.

I JUST caught that. This is the funniest and cleverest thing ever. — Evang Brown (@evang_bmee) November 1, 2019

She's in a great costume. Mine was less ambitious. pic.twitter.com/mtBBGGxGZa — Artlatl (@Artist_HB) November 1, 2019

That's brilliant! — Mara Einstein (@MaraEinstein) November 1, 2019

@SimanNuurali ... we are still traumatized — Ollyve (@0llyve) November 1, 2019

Absolutely brilliant. This person wins all of #halloween2019 — Meredyth Jensen (@mljinpdx) November 1, 2019

Whoops there's a Starbucks mug — Yukio M (@YukioM4) November 1, 2019

