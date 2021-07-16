Woman Dubbed as 'Victoria's Secret Karen' After Lunging at Black Woman in Mall

A white woman is being dubbed the “Victoria’s Secret Karen" after a video of her lunging at a black woman, at a mall in Millburn, New Jersey went viral. In the six-part viral video, the white woman, identified by Metro as Abigail Elphick, allegedly charges at the black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, and then proceeds to lie on the store’s floor near the cash registers and begins screaming. As Ukenta continues to record her, Elphick starts shaking while lying on the floor and screams, “She’s recording me. Tell her to stop."

In one of the videos, Elphick can be seen following Ukenta around the store, screaming at her to stop recording. Police told Sun that Elphick was was “very emotionally distraught and told the officers that she was having a ‘panic attack’ because the other woman was videoing the dispute with her cellphone." Ukenta, on the other hand, can be heard saying she is recording to protect herself in case the other woman lies to the police about the situation later.

Eventually, police arrived at the location and it was later revealed that it was Elphick who called the cops. Police told the Sun that Ukenta filed a complaint later against the responding officers because she was unsatisfied with their response.

Following the incident, Ukenta started an online fundraiser campaign and has already raised over $85,000 on GoFundMe to hire an attorney to defend herself against the woman, according to Insider.

In her GoFundMe description, Ukenta expressed her disappointment at the authority’s handling of the situation. She wrote, “I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and nothing was done by the security nor the police. I’m looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong."

