Woman Duct-taped to Seat After She Tried to Open Plane Door Mid-flight

Unruly behaviour and tantrums by passengers on-board a flight is not a new thing and we all have come across many videos of such incidents on the internet. The mid-air adventure not only creates a disturbance for fellow passengers and the airline’s staff, but in some cases, the trouble can also become life-threatening. One such incident was recently reported in the USA where a woman allegedly tried opening the door of the aircraft mid-air. While the crew initially tried to calm her down, they were ultimately forced to use a strict way to deal with nuisance. Dramatic footages of the incident that have now gone viral show this woman being tied to her seat with the help of duct tape.

The incident took place on an American Airlines flight from Texas to North Carolina. The woman in question reportedly had a ‘mental breakdown’ and tried to open the door of the aircraft to get out, nearly an hour after this 3 hour-long flight took off, reported Ladbible.In a TikTok video that was shared by @lol.airee, she explains how the pilot informed the fellow passengers about emergency measures that had to be taken to deal with a business class woman passenger who had an outburst.

The flight was running late by several hours when it took off from Texas just before midnight. Around 1:30 AM, passengers saw the airline crew running up and down the aisle as this incident started. The first effort was to calm the woman down but things soon escalated and the lady even tried biting and scratching the attendants while screaming that she needed to ‘get off this plane’.

Ultimately, the crew was forced to use hard measures to get the situation in control and they used to duct tape to tie her to a seat.The TikToker also posted a clip of her leaving the aircraft where she managed to capture a glimpse of the woman taped to her seats. She criticized the method used by the airlines and said that there could have been a better way to deal with it.

American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after trying to open aircraft door midflight. Video by lol.ariee https://t.co/4Awon2l0cz pic.twitter.com/wAMM8FDE0a— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2021

However, American Airlines defended the move by the crew members and said it was necessary for ensuring the safety of the other passengers. The woman was later taken to a hospital after everyone got off the plane.

While the investigations of the incident are still on, American Airlines has reportedly put the woman on their ‘internal’ no-fly list.

