Woman Earns Lakhs Just By Jumping Rope After Quitting Her Job

How many of us wish for a dream job where we can turn our hobbies into a money-making profession? It sounds too utopian to be true but there are indeed people in this world who have been able to do that. 30-year old Lauren Flyman from St Albans is one of them. She has been skipping using a rope to keep herself fit and healthy and believe it or not, it is also making her money.

Lauren, who focused her attention on mastering skipping after being furloughed from her full-time job during the pandemic induced lockdown, has revealed she’s turned the hobby into a lucrative career. According to The Sun, her job as a sales manager required her to extensively travel to meet customers and the lockdown was a big blow to her career.

Within weeks, she got bored with DIY and weightlifting, so she decided to try to ‘master’ the jump rope and joined an online network of skippers. She then created a dedicated Instagram account to share her jump rope routines daily, which led to several brand collaborations as well as her line of exercise equipment, allowing her to avoid returning to her previous employment.

“My life has changed enormously and I have it better now in so many ways,” Lauren told The Sun. “I had a salary in my prior job, so I had to be very careful. I now have the cash to reinvest in my initiative and work on large initiatives that I am passionate about, which I would never have had the opportunity to accomplish previously.”

Lauren, who has over one million Instagram followers, revealed that she only spends six hours a week physically skipping and spends the rest of her time focusing on her brand and choreography. She claims that skipping on social media has provided her with the ‘financial freedom’ to live a more opulent life if she so desires. After beginning out when gyms closed in April 2020, the influencer confesses it takes a long time to advance in skipping.

She pushed herself to master the technique during the lockdown and eventually chose to make it her full-time job after briefly returning to part-time sales.

