Woman Eats Burger Mid-air While Skydiving, Stunning Video Goes Viral

You might have sky diving on your bucket list but is eating while doing the adventurous sports on it? Instagram video creator Mckenna Knipe has ticked it off her bucket list by eating a burger at 10,000 feet while skydiving. The video opens with Knipe showing the camera that she is relishing a burger from Impossible Foods while wearing a helmet and hovering on a parachute. She even did a little dance while enjoying the burger. She also asked her fellow mates if they want a bite as well.

“One of the OG’s. Impossible foods whopper tastes even better at 10,000 feet! Thanks for the ride and the chow my frands,” she penned in the caption of the video.

The social media users had a gala time reacting to the Instagram post. One of the users said, “Probably taste better due to the lack of oxygen.” Another said, “Taste nothing like a whopper and is more unhealthy. Heavily processed mush compacted into a patty.” Yet another person said, “Nothing better then a chemically made hamburger.”

Here look at the video:



The video has garnered more than 1.7 lakh views since it was uploaded.

For those who are unaware of Impossible Foods, it is a company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products and its signature is an Impossible Burger. In 2019, the renowned fast food chain Burger King collaborated with the company and launched Impossible Whopper.

This is not the first time she has such videos, earlier she uploaded a video of herself eating pie in the sky. While extending her support to small businesses, she bought a pie from Napoleon Café in Jackson, Michigan, US.

The caption of the post read: “Wise words. Support your local businesses! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies… I had to see why, the best way I know how! absolutely BOMB! Freshly made every day!”

Earlier, she also shared a video of herself relishing breakfast in the air.

