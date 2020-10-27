Woman Effortlessly Puts Her Hand in Hot Oil to Fry Food, Viral Video Baffles Twitterati

Can you ever imagine someone putting their hand into a pot of hot oil? Obviously not, it will leave the person scalded. But this woman seems to be resistant to heat. A video of the woman putting her hand into a pan full of hot oil to cook food.

In the clip, she can be seen putting the marinated food item into a big pan containing hot oil. The woman effortlessly uses her hand to flip the food items present in the boiling oil, something we would use a slotted spoon for. The ease with which she is doing such an impossible thing in the video is blowing the netizens’ mind.

At one point in the clip, the woman even takes out some oil in her hand to show onlookers that she was fine. When she does that, an edited pair of tongs appears in the video and it can be heard saying, "Maybe, I am not even here. Maybe, I am a hallucination."

It’s a TikTok video, which was shared on Twitter with a caption, "She said tongs are for losers." The caption makes sense as she is seen frying the food items without using tongs or other spatulas. The video was put out by a page named First We Feast.

The clip has gone viral as it has garnered more than 23K views. Netizens have also commented profusely on the post.

Responding to the post, one user wrote that she is screaming after watching the video.

A person said that she is different, while another wrote, “Avatar : The Legend of Oil Bender.”

A netizen posted a YouTube link which shows a man frying chicken with bare hands. Putting out the link, he said that the video of the woman reminded him of Thai “Superhands,” street vendor, the man in the Youtube video.

Explaining as to why the woman did not get burnt, a person said, “Let me enlighten you non science people, it is called Leidenfrost effect, even if there was a lava filled pan she wouldn't suffer damage at all.”

This is not the first time someone has surprised people with such an act. Five years ago, a story of an Indian street food chef astounded people. The man could dip his bare hands into boiling hot oil to fry fritters.