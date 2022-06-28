Woman Fakes Cancer, Crowdsources Rs 43 Lakh and Uses it For Travel; Now in Jail

Cowdsourcing is gaining prominence. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were loads of people who registered themselves on crowdsourcing platforms for funds. Many happy and successful stories came into the mainstream media. Gradually such platforms grew exponentially in the last year and today many needy men, women and children take help from such platforms.

As the genuinity of the platform grew, fake and fraudulent patients also surfaced. Many in the name of help presented frivolous papers and diseases and sought funds. One such woman, Nicole Elkabbas, 44, a resident of Broadstairs, Kent, cheated people and received money.

Nicole pretended to be a cancer patient and collected Rs 43 lakh. The Daily Star reported, “The woman lied to people that she had ovarian cancer and then raised a fund of Rs 43 lakh through a crowdfunding website. On this platform called Go Fund Me, Nicole Elkabbas, created her false page and claimed that she had ovarian cancer for which she had to go to Spain for treatment.”

As per the report, around 700 people donated money for her treatment. Later, she used the money to travel, gamble, and shop. During her trial in the court, Nicole Elkabbas revealed that she thought she was suffering from cancer. She further told the court that she had 3 operations and 6 chemotherapy.

On the crowdsourcing platform, the woman wrote that she was in urgent need of cancer medicine, which can only be found in Spain, as an option to save her life.

The report by the Daily Star said that the investigating officers found no woman by Nicole Elkabbas in the hospital, who had ordered the medicine or taken any treatment.

Nicole was proven guilty in court, and she is now serving a jail term of 2 years and 9 months.

