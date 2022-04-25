Woman Feeds Curd Rice to Stray Dog at Railway Station in West Bengal, Gets Internet's Love

Dogs are one of the most understanding and lovable animals. While many dogs get a home and are pampered by their owners, there are a lot of them who don’t even get food and water and are often seen roaming around to fill their stomachs. Meanwhile, some people come forward to help those homeless creatures and feed them. One such video of a lady feeding a stray dog with love is doing rounds on the internet and we can surely call it motherly love. In the video, we can see a lady sitting on the platform of a railway station and feeding a white dog curd rice with her hands. Just like a caring mother, she is feeding the stray dog by opening his mouth and pouring in the bite. She first makes a ball of curd rice and then with her hands open the dog’s mouth. She further puts the curd rice ball in the mouth of the stray. The dog also peacefully enjoys the feast and continues to gulp the tasty curd rice.

According to Times Now, the video was taken at West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment Railway Station. In the video, we can hear the lady talking to someone in her regional language. She can be heard telling the name of the dog as Kutush. According to the report, the lady often visits the railway station and feeds the dog.

Netizens praised the lady for her kind deed. One of the users commented, “That is the best thing I have ever seen today.” whereas another one wrote, “Loved the way she is feeding that stray.” Many others called the lady great for taking such good initiative. The video was originally posted on Facebook by a user after which it went viral on the Internet.

Poor by wealth…

Richest by heart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OlMsYORNI2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time people are stepping up for the strays. Earlier, a video of a homeless person sharing his food with the strays melted the hearts of Netizens. The video gave an important message on humanity and kindness. It taught that one who is poor by wealth can be the richest person by his deeds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.