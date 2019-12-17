Woman Fills Boxes with Trash and Leaves Them Outside Door to Teach Thieves a Lesson
Waiting for your package to be delivered and then learning that they have been stolen is a pretty relatable nightmare for many. But not for Christine Hyatt.
Image for representation only.
Thieves faced retribution when a woman from Colorado in US decided to have her revenge. Christine Hyatt, after experiencing repeated thefts of her delivered items, hatched a plan to strategically lure thieves with decoy packages stuffed with garbage.
It was high time that the thieves were given a taste of their own medicine as they had been stealing consistently in that area. Hyatt had around 20 packages stolen from her porch, which included her daughter’s medicines as well.
The clever woman filled the carton boxes with trash lying since Thanksgiving. The trash included leftover food, cat litter. She stuffed the boxes with garbage to make them look real.
Speaking to KKTV, a news station, the woman said she wanted to test if the thieves would fall for the decoy packages.
What is intriguing is that the Colorado Springs mom was not only successful once, but continued to trick the thieves thrice into stealing packages stuffed with garbage.
Spencer Wilson, KKVT reporter took to Twitter to share the images of the decoy packages.
Waiting for your package to be delivered and then learning that they have been stolen is a pretty relatable nightmare for many. As a result, when the story came to light, the woman was praised profusely by the netizens.
Instead of feeling helpless about the plight, this smart, witty woman did a commendable job with her trash. Not only did she successfully trick thieves, but also put the trash to good use, it seems.
We hope the thieves learn a lesson and leave the residents alone.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra
- Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit Get into Twitter War Over Citizenship Amendment Act
- PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace Global Revenue Hits $1.5 Billion in 2019
- 'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Looked Like
- From Delhi's Jamia to Sudan and Russia: These Images of Women Standing up to Tyranny Defined 2019