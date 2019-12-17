Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Fills Boxes with Trash and Leaves Them Outside Door to Teach Thieves a Lesson

Waiting for your package to be delivered and then learning that they have been stolen is a pretty relatable nightmare for many. But not for Christine Hyatt.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

Thieves faced retribution when a woman from Colorado in US decided to have her revenge. Christine Hyatt, after experiencing repeated thefts of her delivered items, hatched a plan to strategically lure thieves with decoy packages stuffed with garbage.

It was high time that the thieves were given a taste of their own medicine as they had been stealing consistently in that area. Hyatt had around 20 packages stolen from her porch, which included her daughter’s medicines as well.

The clever woman filled the carton boxes with trash lying since Thanksgiving. The trash included leftover food, cat litter. She stuffed the boxes with garbage to make them look real.

Speaking to KKTV, a news station, the woman said she wanted to test if the thieves would fall for the decoy packages.

What is intriguing is that the Colorado Springs mom was not only successful once, but continued to trick the thieves thrice into stealing packages stuffed with garbage.

Spencer Wilson, KKVT reporter took to Twitter to share the images of the decoy packages.

As a result, when the story came to light, the woman was praised profusely by the netizens.

Instead of feeling helpless about the plight, this smart, witty woman did a commendable job with her trash. Not only did she successfully trick thieves, but also put the trash to good use, it seems.

We hope the thieves learn a lesson and leave the residents alone.

