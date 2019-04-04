Woman Films Hours Long Showdown Between Two Cars and One Parking Spot in Koreatown, Twitter Loves it
Millions Watched as a silver and a black car locked taillights in a fight to death over the same parking spot.
Source: Twitter/Chicken Tikka Mariah
A woman by the Twitter handle of "Chicken Tikka Mariah" posted a detailed thread of the epic battle between the two cars that unfolded the road outside her window.
Parking in Koreatown, Los Angeles. A thread: pic.twitter.com/GaZrHJ6WeL— chicken tikka mariah (@Mrhflrs) April 2, 2019
According to her thread, the two cars first locked taillights at around 6.30. Apparently, the black car was trawling the street for a parking spot when he happened to just cross an empty spot, the one outside Mariah's window. when the driver of the black car realized he had missed the spot, they tried to back into the spot.
Unfortunately, a silver car had by that time had drawn up right behind the black car with the aim of filling the very same parking spot. Not having the black car's backtracking, the silver car's driver decided to stand their ground, resulting in a silent tussle between the two cars that lasted over an hour.
The showdown was documented by Mariah who admitted in the videos that she had nothing better to do than to film this awesome power-grab.
And thank god, she did. The videos are hilarious and each has close to or more than a million views, meaning millions across the world enjoyed the showdown.
PLOT TWIST pic.twitter.com/zN2cGtsIa5— chicken tikka mariah (@Mrhflrs) April 2, 2019
At the end of the thread, she posted a note for the car owners. she even made an email account on Gmail named blackcarvssilvercar@gmail.com and asked the drivers to share their side of the story with her.
The thread was immensely popular on Twitter with many thanking Mariah for the "service". Many also wondered how the two drivers fought from inside their cars without actually stepping out and brawling it out.
Thank you for your service. This was AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/5B8fPqVsLc— Lexii B. (@_girlAlexis) April 3, 2019
Thank you for taking us on this journey— BIG BURGER BRAND 🍔 (@NNanpei) April 3, 2019
humans are weird— ً (@pinktweets_r) April 3, 2019
omfjsjjsjwjwj
i can't imagine reaching that epic level of pettiness to leave your car on for an hr
for a parking spot
and im shocked they didn't get out and fight at all 😂😂
in conclusion— ً (@pinktweets_r) April 3, 2019
thank you for this thread
i have no business in reading at 1am 👁👁
oh my god i live a few blocks away and had to drive around this..... your work is art.— corinne (@whitegyuri) April 3, 2019
you watchin this all unfold pic.twitter.com/46nda7eo7T— maddy ✈️ BTS WEMBLEY (@mkatemac) April 3, 2019
Some even tried to pontificate on who was in the right - the black car or the silver car.
You're supposed to drive past the spot and back in to parallel park.— Amber Jennings (@bunnytrax) April 3, 2019
The black car was parking correctly. The silver car was in the wrong.
They both knew if they pulled away they would be driving around for another hour looking for a spot so they were both content to just wait it out.— Gentleman Ball (@OMGitsGball) April 3, 2019
Black car is parallel parking, silver car is in the wrong, it seems.— botchcassidy (@patrick32160841) April 3, 2019
#TeamSilverCar the black car missed their chance and now wants to act brand new like reversing is just accepted and has right of way.... bih plz— Lucky Strike (@me0wstic_) April 3, 2019
But most agreed that this thread was just a piece of art.
Art.— Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) April 3, 2019
Kudos to Chicken Tikka Mariah for showing the world that Parking in Koreatown is no less than a power-packed Martin Scorsese film.
