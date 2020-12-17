Woman Finds 4-year-old's Fairy House, Shares Incredible 'Magical' Bond With Her For 9 Months

It is that time of the year when Christmas cheer and goodness have surrounded the world. Most children across the world are preparing their socks to get Santa Claus’ gift around this time. While all of this makes the world a place full of good vibes, a woman based out of Los Angeles has been spreading cheer in a unique way for the last nine months.

Kelly Kenney, a photographer based out of Los Angeles took to Twitter, to share a series of heartwarming incidents. In her tweets, she has described how she has formed an adorable bond with a four-year-old girl. She established a relationship with the girl by playing the role of a fairy named Sapphire.

The entire incident was started after Kelly came across a fairy garden in her neighbourhood. On inspecting, she came to know that little girl had put little trinkets in a tree planter in order to spread some cheer as she was feeling lonely during the quarantine period.

I think everyone could use a lighthearted/happy story right now so here goes:At the beginning of the pandemic I went through some painful personal stuff and would often go out at night for long walks because no one was around and I couldn’t sleep anyway. One night I was walking — kelly victoria (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

A day after spotting the garden, Kelly wrote a note to the girl in which she claimed that she is a fairy residing in the tree in her fairy garden. In her note, she had mentioned a set of tasks that the 4-year-old girl had to complete in order to earn a magic fairy dice. She had mentioned about three things that the girl had to do, these included, saying five nice things to the people she loved, doing three helpful things for someone in need, a promise to always be kind and brave, show love to those in need and to draw a picture of her favourite animal so that the Sapphire Fairy could show it to the other fairies.

a little note to her, pretending to be a fairy named Sapphire that had come to live in the tree because she had set it up so nicely and I left it on the tree that night on my walk and said I would gift her with a magical fairy dice (I got really into crafting resin rpg die at pic.twitter.com/c0FDrlSm3M — kelly victoria (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

After Kelly left that note, the little girl responded to it with a message in which stated that she has done all the tasks mentioned by the fairy. Along with the note, she also left a piece of paper in which she had drawn her favourite animal.

I wasn’t sure if she’d respond or even find the note but it was fun just imagining what she’d think. The next night on my walk I found this and immediately burst into tears: pic.twitter.com/eOKKupzf7x — kelly victoria (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

After receiving the note and the drawing, Kelly’s heart was filled with love and as promised she left the magic dices in the garden for the little girl. She also wrote in the note how the dices are meant to bring good luck to her as long as she promises to be kind to nature and follows her heart. In another note, which was addressed to the little girl’s parents, Kelly revelaed who she was and also shared her contact details.

So I left a bunch of my die that had small imperfections and left her another note and also a little extra note for her parents with my name and phone number so they could contact me and know I wasn’t some creep leaving notes for their small child: pic.twitter.com/89B5PcpxBa — kelly victoria (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

The series of letters and gift exchanges between Fairy Sapphire and the little girl went on for nine months before Kelly decided to meet her personally.

more gift for her and would leave it this afternoon and hoped she wouldn’t catch me. As they came back from their last walk around their neighborhood I was by the tree leaving her gift and she got to catch me in the act. (I got tested two days ago and her pic.twitter.com/ZpsCzEDdwI — kelly victoria (@saysthefox) December 12, 2020

While this entire exchange was going on the four-year-old’s mom informed the woman that they are soon going to move to a different house and will no longer be able to visit the garden as regularly. Since the little girl had started engaging with the fairy, she was sad to leave the space.

In order to help the girl, Kelly made up a story in which she mentioned that she too is moving out. She came up with a new tangent in the story, where she wrote that fairies get some special power for one day when they are moving houses. The special power is such that they become human-like for a day. Since this power is only valid for a day she could meet her only on that particular date.

The meeting between the two of them was highly emotional and was full of tons of questions about fairies and fairyland.