Woman Finds Creepy Annabelle-like Doll Inside 'Hidden' Room in Her House ahead of Halloween

Netizens are welcoming the Halloween spirit by revisiting a spooky video uploaded on TikTok in April this year. Discovering a secret room in your house might sound exciting but it took an eerie turn for TikTok user Rooney.

The video which has received over 3 million views on the social media platform shows a collection of dolls which was pretty reminiscent of the horror movie Annabelle. In the video, Rooney narrates how her family bought the house a few months ago and has been slowly cleaning out different cabinets and closets. It was while working in one such area that she discovered the secret room where the previous owner, who happened to be an old lady, saved everything.

She further said that her kids advised her to look into the secret room. Rooney is welcomed by a creepy Annabelle-esque doll. With the help of a torch she puts light on a collection of different kinds of dolls, soft-toys, and books. The room also had bone china cups with faces on it and a blue gown hung up inside.

A few days later she posted another video on TikTok where she moves deeper into the room exploring the contents for netizens to see. Rooney expressed her curiosity that brought her back into the secret room and since no one was at home it could end up being a not-so-good idea.

She found all kinds of things, from dust-covered crockery to show pieces to old clothes. The discovery reminds of a typical horror plot where the new owner discovers vintage stuff owned by a previous owner of the house. The spine-chilling discovery of these dolls and clothes felt like a scene from a James Wan movie.

Rooney re-entered the strange room again this month after she decided to clear some stuff out. She posted a video again on TikTok captioning it, “I think the secret room should have stayed hidden”.