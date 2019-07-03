Woman Finds Husband Who Had Been Missing for 3 Years on TikTok

Social media apps have, in recent years faced a lot of flak for promoting everything from mental health issues to killer games. However, it turns out that one social media app actually helped someone out in her time of need.

In 2016, Suresh, a native of Krishnagiri, in Tamil Nadu left home for work and did not return. His wife Jayapradha inquired with Suresh’s friends and relatives and when she did not get any leads, filed a police complaint. However, despite registering a FIR as a 'missing person', the case brought to developments, until now.

Recently, one of Jayapradha’s relatives stumbled upon a video on TikTok, in which she recognised a man looking very similar to Suresh, along with a trans woman.

The relative immediately alerted Jayapradha and on seeing the video she confirmed that the man was indeed her husband.

Jayapradha rushed to the Villupuram police station and alerted officials who traced Suresh to Hosur with the help of trans persons association in Villupuram.

On being interrogated, Suresh revealed he left home, unhappy with some developments and fled to Hosur where he settled down as a mechanic in a tractor company and got into a relationship with a trans woman.

The police counselled the couple and sent them home.

Interestingly, the Madras High Court had ordered a ban on TikTok, citing concerns of child safety a few months back and had only recently lifted the ban, which soon came to the aid of this woman who could reunite with her husband.