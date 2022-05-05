Woman Finds 'Mouldy' Grey Egg in McMuffin. McDonald's Calls It ‘Chemical Reaction’

Imagine the first meal of the day turning out to be trash? Disgusting right. Something similar happened with a McDonald’s diner who nearly bit into a “mouldy and grey" egg hiding inside her McMuffin.Kym Kirkham from Manchester stopped for a brekkie at the fast-food chain on April 27. She ordered a sausage and egg McMuffin, but after chowing down a few bites, the teacher noticed that the egg was “grey". Kym told the Mirror that by the time she noticed, she had already taken a couple of bites, and was “nearly sick." The 32-year-old does not recall the taste of the putrid snack, as she was “too freaked out" because it was mouldy.

Pictures shared by Kym showcase a completely grey yolk nestling in her breakfast meal. The bun had a large chunk bitten as Kym had gorged on it before making the disappointing discovery. On taking the food back to staff at the Festival Park branch in Stoke on Trent, Kym claimed that staff disposed of the McMuffin in the bin and offered her a fresh one. But the hungry customer said that she was unable to eat it, as she felt sick.

On the other hand, McDonald’s claims that it is “not possible" that the egg was mouldy. They stated that the yolk turned grey due to a “chemical reaction.”

A McDonald’s spokesman assured that at McDonald’s, all the eggs used in the breakfast menu are freshly cracked, cooked and served in a short span of time, hence it is simply not possible for them to serve eggs that are mouldy.

Speaking on the visible grey colour of the yolk, the spokesperson stated the discolouration, while cooking eggs, is caused by a natural reaction between the hydrogen sulphide in the egg white and the iron in the yolk.

The person further urged the unhappy customer to reach out to the customer service team.

