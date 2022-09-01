Woman Finds Out She is Dating Her Biological Brother For The Past 6 years, Read Their Viral Story

A story of a woman who unknowingly developed a romantic relationship with her biological brother has left the internet shocked. The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, revealed that she and her brother were adopted as babies. Years later, when the duo met each other under different circumstances as strangers, they bonded over their history of being adopted kids. “We understood each other very fast. We were attracted to each other quickly. I’ve never met someone and felt immediate attraction and familiarity. Now I know that the comfort and familiarity is because he’s my brother. Not my half-brother. He is my full brother,” said the woman in a Reddit post.

The two have been in a relationship for the past 6 years. The woman, after learning about the truth, feels relieved that they made a conscious decision of not wanting kids yet as it could have made their situation more complex. The woman got to know about the truth when the duo signed up for DNA testing to learn about their ancestry. The couple was excited to discover about their past but the result left the two stumped.

According to the anonymous woman, things have begun to make more sense about why people would say that they look alike. “I’m really hoping they made a mistake but things are kind of starting to make sense to me now. We always get the ‘you guys look so alike’ or ‘he’s the male version of you.’ Long before this test, we’ve always gotten compared. We always just laughed it off but I have spent the morning looking at pictures of us together and realizing that we really do look so alike.”

The Reddit user has decided to get a retest to confirm the result of their DNA testing. While explaining their bizarre situation, the woman said that currently, the two are living a comfortable life in a house that they share. But the test has left them both panicked.

The woman revealed that when she broke the news to her partner, it freaked him out. The couple now wants to take a retest before making any big decision.

