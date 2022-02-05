Woman Finds Ovarian Cyst Having Hair And Teeth — And It's As Terrifying As It Sounds

It shocked a woman to find out that her uterus has been growing teeth and hair inside it for two years. Page Davenport from the United States first reported unusual pain in her belly on January 29, as well as “odd bleeding that was not associated with her menstruation." She went to the doctor after struggling with this discomfort for about two years when it got unbearable. Everyone’s mind was blown by what emerged as the cause of the pain.

According to the New York Post, at first, Page thought that it might be due to acidity, but it was “actually something way worse than that,” she explains. Page immediately reached out to her doctor when she suddenly started bleeding, which was not menstruation. She was advised to get an ultrasound done.

Page’s uterus was found to have two big cysts, according to the ultrasound result. The most astonishing aspect of these cysts was that they grew teeth and hair inside. For two years, they grew in the woman’s uterus. Even after seeing the report, Page claimed she couldn’t believe it. It was a tumour with cancerous traces in it.

She stated that her physicians entered the room and informed her that she had a 7cm chicken egg-sized cyst known as a dermoid cyst.

“I actually have two, one of which is the size of a pea,” Page said. She claimed she looked it up online and discovered it’s a cyst that “grows hair and teeth." It is induced by the separation of particles from foetal tissue mostly during the growth of a foetus.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Scientific Research, dermoid cysts are a form of teratoma tumour that can evolve to cancers if remain unattended. these cysts can lead the ovary to deform and cut off blood supply to the ovary.

