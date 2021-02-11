Woman Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Near Her Food Delivery Package. Can You Spot it?

A woman was terrified after spotting a rattlesnake on her porch when she went out to pick up her food delivery. The woman from Tuscon in Arizona stepped out to retrieve her food order from her porch when she spotted a venomous western diamondback rattlesnake resting near her package.

The horrified woman, scared to pick up the order until the reptile was removed, contacted Rattlesnake Solutions to get it safely relocated.

According to a report, Dave Holland, Rattlesnake Solutions trapper, said that the woman opened her porch door to find the snake ‘stretched out by her bag of food.’ He added that the woman was startled by the snake’s close proximity but didn’t get panicked as other people do. Dave said that they figured out that the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person would have come and wasn’t spotted until the woman came out.

Holland clicked a picture of the snake and shared it on their Company’s Instagram page. See if you can spot it in the picture?

The post’s caption reads that ‘a food delivery ended up right next to a coiled Western Diamondback Rattlesnake in Tuscon. The homeowner saw it when she went to get it…which is where it sat until Dave arrived.’

Dave reached the scene around 20 minutes later at the woman’s house and found the snake coiled up in the corner, behind the ceramic statue of a deer. It was well hidden in plain sight.

Holland shared that the snake was captured in a bucket and it never tried to attack or tried to show off its intimidating rattle. The reptile was released to a nearby natural desert with a pack of rat nests for its food.

However, people on Instagram were shocked to see the picture too and the post attracted some witty comments.

One of the users commented how the snake looked like a tip to him. Another person wrote that based on how long it took him to find the snake; he would have died by then.

Another person wrote that he would have grabbed the food by a broom or rake.