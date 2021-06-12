Woman Finds Ring Missing For 46 Years From Stranger on Social Media

Has it ever happened to you that you lost a prized possession, only to find it when you are not actively searching for it? Something similar happened to an American woman. Mary Gazall-Beardslee from Michigan lost her class ring 46 years ago in 1975. Mary had lost all hope to see her jewellery, but fate had different plans for her and she received a message on Facebook from Chris Nord. In his message, Chris stated that he has something with him that belongs to her. Mary was beyond shocked when she realised that this ‘thing’ he was talking about was nothing but her long lost ring. Sometimes opportunities find you when they have to find you, and this incident proves this statement right.

In an interview with WNEM-TV, she said that initially upon receiving Chris’s message on Facebook, she was cautious about opening it as she feared it might be a spam text. But all her doubts were cleared after Chris shared a picture of the aforementioned ring on his Facebook page. His post went on to be widely shared by many people. Mary also added that Chris was searching for the ring’s owner for the past 20 years.

It was Chris’s brother who had found the ring in a box thrown in the garbage bin 20 years back. Chris never discarded the ring and recently decided to use social media to speed up his search for the ring’s owner.

It was sheer serendipity, when his post was shared by the school Mary had studied in — Powers Catholic High School. Happiness knew no bounds for her after she got her ring back after 46 years. Mary went on to express her gratitude towards her high school and all the people who took out their time and shared the post.

