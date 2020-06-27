Woman Finds Ring Which She Lost on a Florida Beach, Over 18 Years Ago ears Ago on a Beach

We get elated even when we find some money by chance in a pocket of a pant or shirt.

Think of happiness of a person who finds a valuable item after many, many years. This is exactly what happened with Amy Goetz who found her lost ring after 18 years.

Amy has narrated the interesting story on Facebook. She had misplaced the ring on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2002. On the morning of June 16, 2020, she got a call from Gwinnett County police department to verify something. “Well, after confirming my high school and graduation year, the officer told me that someone had found my class ring while metal detecting on the beach in Jacksonville, Florida,” read her post.

Amy said that she had thought about it all these years and now she was overwhelmed with excitement. She also thanked the man who found it. “People can be wonderful! The gentleman who found it went through a lot to find me and I am just so incredibly thankful. I am in shock. THANK YOU to John for his kindness and efforts in returning this to me,” Amy added.

John Porcella discovered a ring on the Jacksonville beach and took to social media to find the real owner. Porcella posted pictures of it on ‘Jacksonville Beaches Lost, Found & Stolen’, a Facebook group. As a result of this, he got responses from netizens informing about the owner of the ring.



