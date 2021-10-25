Woman Finds Shocking Collection of Her Voice Data Recorded by Amazon Devices

A woman was shocked to find out that her Amazon devices had over 3,500 files containing her voice data. The woman expressed her shock in a video on TikTok in the last week of August, this year. The clip has amassed over 2 million views on the platform. The TikTok user has explained that she has three Amazon speakers in her house, two Echo Dot speakers, and one Echo device for controlling her smart home lightbulbs. The woman asserted that she discovered her voice data after she requested all the data stored in her devices from Amazon. The company has responded to the viral video saying customers have been given control to manage their data on devices. TikTok user was reportedly given a compressed file having many folders which contain short audio files recorded by Echo Dot speakers. There were 3,532 audio files containing her voice. She described this discovery as “so scary”. Apart from voice files, the woman also found a folder containing “Contacts” from her phone, The Independent reported. Though the woman claimed that she never synced her phone contacts with her devices, but Amazon asks for syncing phone contacts in order to call people through its Echo devices.

The woman goes on to say that Amazon had got her location detail as well. She claimed that she discovered some files showing the exact location of her smart speakers.

“The very last thing that I didn’t know that they had, I could have assumed that they have but I don’t love that they have, is my location,” she said.

After taking cognizance of the viral video, Amazon said that the company has already informed the user about what types of data Alexa collects and has provided the option to their customers to control what is collected. The company has said that customers who want submit a request about the data collection on Amazon devices should visit the ‘Request My Data’ page of their Amazon account and make the necessary changes.

