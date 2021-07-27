Woman Finds Two Yolks in Multiple Eggs She Bought Together, Netizens Left Surprised

There is no dearth of strange coincidences in the world. However, what recently happened with a woman in Britain can only be described as ‘out of the world’ as there can be really no logical explanation for such a huge and astonishing coincidence.

On Sunday, Christine Hill, a resident of Liverpool, had returned after shopping in the local Aldi supermarket store. Upon returning, she opened the box of eggs she had bought and a surprise was waiting for her. When she shared the incredible incident with her followers on social media, she was told that it was an extremely rare event that takes place with one in 7 million people.

So what did Christine find in the egg that took her social media by storm? Generally, eggs have only one yolk, but in some cases, two yolks can also be found in one egg. This is a comparatively rare event, but it does happen. Now what happened in Christine’s case was even more puzzling. As soon as she started cracking the eggs open, she saw that they all, yes all of them had double yolks. When she cracked the first egg, she found a double yolk. Unfazed, she cracked the second one. To her surprise, the second one also had two yolks. Bewildered, she went on cracking one egg after the other, but all the eggs-right down to the sixth one-had two yolks.

Now, this is indeed a very rare and special event to happen with anyone, and needless to say, this incident has created quite a stir on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here