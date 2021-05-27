Woman Fined over One Lakh Rupees for Spying on Husband's Phone and Violating Privacy in UAE

An Arab woman has been ordered to pay a fine of 5431 dirhams (Rs 1,07,329) for spying on her husband’s phones and violating his privacy. In a recent accusation, a civil court in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates ruled that the wife transferred media from her husband’s phone and then circulated them among her family members to distort his image, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

The report states that the husband approached the court demanding compensation for the damage caused to his image and reputation. He also stated that he lost his salary and job, and shelled out a lump sum of money for having to pursue the case.

The turnout of the incident allegedly caused him psychological damage as well.

However, the attorney of the wife had something else to present. He claimed that the husband had long abused his client and ousted her from her marital home, leaving the wife and daughter without any such financial support.

In the final ruling, the court informs that all the evidence suggests that the wife had spied on her husband’s phone and leaked her personal recording and photos to other family members, and thus deserves financial compensation for the same.

However, it also stated that the husband didn’t entirely lose out on his salary because he was following up on the case.

A few years ago, a man’s marriage in UAE Aman’s marriage was on the rocks because he was apparently too kind to his wife. The case has come to the fore in the United Arab Emirates, where a woman wants to part ways with her husband because she felt “choked" by his “extreme love and affection." The woman has approached the Shariah court in Fujairah for a divorce from the man, a Khaleej Times report stated. “He never yelled at me or turned me down," the woman told the court. “I was choked by extreme love and affection. He even helped me clean the house."

The husband even cooked for her sometimes but the woman complained that her life had turned “hell” because her husband was too kind and there were no disputes in their year-long marriage. “I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts.

“I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience." The man, however, insisted that he did nothing wrong and was just trying to be “a perfect and kind husband." He even went on a strict diet and exercise regime after his wife complained about his weight, “only to suffer a fracture in the leg for his efforts."

