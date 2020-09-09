Woman Fined Rs 1 Lakh for Traveling 75 km for Her Kebab Craving Violating Lockdown Curfew

There is no dearth of crazy people in this world. A story of a woman has surfaced online telling that she drove 75 km during the coronavirus lockdown for kebabs.

According to Evening Standard, the woman, when came across police, told them that she had come out looking for kebabs. Victoria Police revealed that they caught her in Werribee, south west of Melbourne on September 7 during the curfew hours.

She apprised the police that after buying kebabs, she had plans to visit her boyfriend in Werribee. The police slapped a fine of $1,652 on woman for breaking the coronavirus lockdown. The city remains under curfew from 8 pm to 5 am in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The news website reported that the police served a man with a fine for visiting his "semi-intimate partner" during the curfew. Besides, two women were caught eating ice-cream at 2 am. When the cops asked the women why they were out in violation of the curfew orders, they replied they thought it was 6 am.

Victoria Police fined 171 people overnight for violating the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. Out of these, 31 were issued challans for not wearing face masks and 67 for breaching the curfew.

In July, a man in Australia took his craziness for butter chicken to another level. He travelled 32 km for the dish from Werribee. In this attempt, he broke the lockdown restrictions.

Police pulled him over on his way and he was issued a fine of $1652. He did this to satiate his cravings for a particular kind of butter chicken.

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors and many have been avoiding eating outside fearing they may contract the infection. In order to enjoy their favourite food, people have donned their chef hat. They have tried various dishes at home, learning from the internet.