Woman Fits Camera in Bra to Catch Peeping Toms in the Act, Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

In a self-experiment to raise awareness about breast cancer, recently, a 29-year old woman from the New York city fit a camera in her low-cut top to see how many passer-by stare at her breasts.

A video that was posted on YouTube by the woman, Whitney Zelig's brother Chris Zelig, shows her fitting the hidden camera very tactfully and then walking outside the apartment.

The 1.5-minute video freezes many frames to circle the faces, which were caught staring at the camera; the woman's breasts, as she makes her way through a marketplace.

Starting from a waiter, to women, to workers, to a dog, to a human-like Statue of Liberty, Batman etc, no one could help but steal a second to have a glance at the woman's chest.

However, the purpose of the video gets clear at the end when it given an important reminder, "Ladies don't forget to check out your own breasts too."

According to reports, Whitney's mother has been a breast cancer survivor and the purpose of the social experiment was to urge women to inspect their own organs for an early-stage detection.

The World Health Organisation states that breast cancer is the most rampant form of cancer among women across the globe and "the low survival rates in less developed countries can be explained mainly by the lack of early detection programmes, resulting in a high proportion of women presenting with late-stage disease."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.