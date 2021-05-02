Woman 'Forgets' How Pizza Delivery Works, Takes Whole Bag from Driver Instead of Just One

Some videos on TikTok leave you with multiple questions with their bizarre content. Most of us have had our share of embarrassment as not everything is taught to us beforehand and some lessons are learnt the hard way, usually after an awkward event.

One such strange interaction between a pizza delivery man and a customer is leaving the internet insplits and confusion. TikTok user @Breenana999 shared a footage captured by her doorbell camera showing the moment she “forgot” how pizza delivery works and kept the whole bag from the delivery guy and went back inside her home.

Uploading the video on TikTok, the woman wrote she was thinking about the time when she “grabbed the whole bag from the pizza man because she didn’t know how it worked.” The customer’s mistake has gone viral on the internet as the amusing clip has racked up more than 2.4 million views on the platform, reports the Mirror.

In the short clip, one can see a delivery guy ringing the doorbell, she steppedout and handedhim the money but what happened next will shock you too. The woman grabbed the entire pizza bag from him and went back inside her home.

The delivery person, unable to process the hysterical situation, seemedpuzzled and lether take the bag inside while he standedsmiling on the front porch. In the caption, the woman wondered why the delivery man let her grab the whole bag and let her walk back inside instead of telling her right away.

Netizens are left chuckling at the absurdity of the situation while the comment section was filled with almost 200 reactions. One baffled user asked her if it was her first time on Earth while another one said that the delivery guy probably let her do that because the box must have been a little heavy.

A delivery guy shared in the comments that this actually “happens like somewhat often.” A person said that the woman’s behaviour implied that she was the delivery guy now.

