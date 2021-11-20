Woman Found Begging in Varanasi Speaks Fluent English, Says She is BSc Graduate

When we look at life in terms of things achieved, good educational background and a well-paying steady job are often considered as key to a stable life. Except sometimes, life decides to take us on a different course. In the case of this woman seen in a viral video from Varanasi, time took a complete u-turn for her. Identified as Swati, the woman was seen begging on Assi ghat in Varanasi but something separated her from other beggars. She spoke fluent English and claimed that she was a Computer Science graduate. But then how did she land up in such misery? Narrating her story to the person recording the clip, Swati revealed that she belonged to South India and had a good regular life with her family and husband. However, when she gave birth to her first baby, the right side of her body got paralysed and things started going downhill.

She was forced out of the house, and later ended up in Varanasi. Swati has been living in the city for the past three years and the charity from passersby is her only hope. People often assume her to be mentally disturbed due to her looks, but Sakshi wants to rebuild her life.

The person recording the video was seen offering help in finding a suitable job for her and Swati too expressed her desire to work. He highlighted her educational qualification and asked visitors of Assi Ghat to help Swati find a job.

Stories like that of Swati are disturbing but also a reminder of how cruel and unpredictable life can be. Someone who has been on the peak of things can also end up struggling to even have a two-time meal. A similar story of a 90-year-old IIT graduate begging in Gwalior was reported last year. Surendra Vashishth completed his mechanical engineering degree from IIT Kanpur in 1969 and LLM from Lucknow in 1972 but the ups and downs of life brought him to a point where he had to beg for survival.

