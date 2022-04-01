Woman Frames Postcards She Received From Her Father as Kid, Shares Heartwarming Video

The bond between a father and daughter is always unmatchable. A video that has gone viral recently depicts this very perfect bond between the two people. Instagram user Lauren Rosa Miller uploaded this video where she shared images of postcards sent by her father when she was a kid. She has framed all these postcards and filled a wall with them. “A father’s love is unmatched. What’s so crazy is he kept these for me all these years later and I didn’t know it until I became his caregiver. As I was consolidating all his stuff into storage in preparation for the end…. He pulled them out and handed them to me with a big grin on his face. I miss him dearly but I’m reminded of his love daily!," she wrote in the caption. The postcards also include one from the year 1994 when her father had dinner with former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

In the video, she mentioned that her father was an entrepreneur and so he had to travel a lot. The heartwarming video has garnered over 40k views. “I just love how intentional your dad was. You talk a lot about what you’ve learned from him but girl, this may be the trait you reflect the most! You too are intentional and it’s inspiring to watch. Thanks for always sharing so openly," one person wrote in the comment section.

Another person mentioned, “Wow this is beautiful! My dad used to do the same for my sister and I while he travelled. I didn’t know what to do with them as an adult. You have given me a wonderful idea! Ty. It came out lovely!"

Appreciating the father’s effort, one person wrote, “What a beautiful gift that he saved for you. Looks like you had a great father."

