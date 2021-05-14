buzz

Woman from 'Love You Zindagi' Viral Hospital Video Dies of Covid-19
Woman from 'Love You Zindagi' Viral Hospital Video Dies of Covid-19

Video grab of the covid patient inside the emergency ward. (Credit: Twitter/ @drmonika_langeh)

The video was tweeted by Dr Monika Langeh who wrote that the patient was just 30-years-old with non-invasive ventilation support. The news has left many in shock.

On Tuesday, a video from a Covid-19 ward in the country had gone viral after a patient was seen listening to Dear Zindagi’s title track Love You Zindagi, cheering up herself even though she was suffering from the deadly virus. The video was tweeted by Dr Monika Langeh who wrote that the patient was just 30-years-old with non-invasive ventilation support. Dr Monika also mentioned that she received Remdesivir, and plasma therapy as well.

Unfortunately, the patient did not make it and passed away on Thursday. In her recent tweet, Dr Monika mentioned that the woman succumbed to severe symptoms of coronavirus. The woman also had a child back home. The news has also left many netizens shocked.

Commenting on the tweet, one user mentioned that seeing her courage and willpower in the video, they expected her to be well soon.

They always believed that courage and mindset helps a great deal in defeating any situation. The user further wrote that they are doubtful how such a courageous and happy person could be defeated by the disease.

Another user wrote that they were very sorry to hear the news and wished that may God bless her soul and give strength to her family. For some, the unending news of people’s deaths has left them losing their hope in God. As one user wrote, “Lord, how can you be so harsh, the woman had small children, you should have taken pity.”.

The video from Tuesday shows the patient trying to wave her hands and move a little as the song played in the background. Although the patient was on oxygen support, she made sure that her personality and strong will power to overcome the virus was shining through.

In an update on Tuesday, Dr Monika had mentioned that the patient was in critical condition and urged her followers to pray for her.

The video has been viewed by over 1.1 million people on Twitter. Netizens are now praying that she may rest in peace and may the devastation of the pandemic come to an end as soon as possible.

first published:May 14, 2021, 12:52 IST