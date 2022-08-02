Woman Furious After Finding Out Family is Making Bets on How Long Marriage May Last

A bride expressed her disappointment on social media after finding out that her family is making bets on how long would it take for her marriage to end. Expressing displeasure through a Reddit post, the woman claimed that she got to know about this through a cousin.

She wrote that her family has been betting on how long it would take for her fiancé to regret marrying her realising that she is not the “good little wife” he had been expecting. She said that she now wants to have a courthouse wedding instead.

Her family, although, brushed it off as a harmless joke on confrontation. “I didn’t have the personality to be a submissive housewife which a man like my fiancé would obviously want,” the Reddit user further mentioned.

Her sister-in-law also made a joke about her future husband not realising her true personality until the wedding, which made things ten times worse for the engaged woman who was already upset.

“When I confronted them (family), they said it was just a harmless joke and that I didn’t have the personality to be a submissive housewife which a man like my fiancé would obviously want. My sister-in-law made a joke about making sure my fiancé didn’t realise until after the wedding while I was confronting them,” she penned.

The parents are telling the woman to not cancel the wedding since she would regret it in the long run and it will also lead the family as well as her, to face some embarrassment.

She has been receiving various suggestions from other Redditors on how to go about the situation that she is currently facing. Most of them have just been advising her to not cancel the wedding but uninvited those relatives.

“Have your wedding just uninvite your family,” recommends a user. “Cancel invites for whoever is in on this joke, hire security and make sure they are escorted out if they show up,” commented another person.

What are your thoughts about the same?

