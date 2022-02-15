Woman Gets 100-gram Gold Chain Customised With Name, Birthday For her Cat

Who doesn’t love pets? Some make them wear fancy outfits, others adore them more than their children. A woman recently grabbed everyone’s attention on social media after posting a photo of a gift for her cat. Guess the gift! The woman got a 100-gram gold chain for her “purrfect" baby. This gold chain also has a large locket attached to it.

The price of the chain is around Rs 4.5 lakh. The chain has the cat’s name, Money, and her birthday engraved. The chain was customized for Money, according to Haliza, so it can’t be sold or worn by anybody else. “The gold chain is for Money even if I’m not here," Haliza said. In 2018, Haliza and her husband purchased brought Money from a pet store

Money was bought by both of them for Rs 32,000. Haliza says that her business flourished ever since Money entered their lives. Since all her children had grown up and gone away, Money also helped Haliza cope with loneliness. Due to this, Haliza and her husband have ensured Money has a comfortable life. Money also gets many special facilities that even humans would envy.

Money goes to the spa every month. The couple has also given Money a separate room in their house. Mani wears only designer clothes, which are prepared in Thailand. Every 6 months, the couple goes to Thailand only to shop for Money. The pet cat is loved so much that she has never stepped on the floor. Money is never left alone at home. She goes to the office either with Haliza or her husband.

