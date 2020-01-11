Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Gets Arrested For Trying to Smuggle Banned Cosmetics in a Fake Baby

Uganda authorities have arrested a woman accused of smuggling banned cosmetics from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) into Uganda.

Trending Desk

January 11, 2020
Uganda authorities have arrested a woman accused of smuggling banned cosmetics from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) into Uganda.

Uganda Revenue Authority has shared the picture of the arrested woman on Twitter, along with the dummy baby “filled” with cosmetics.

The post was captioned, “On face value, it's a mother carrying a child on her back. In reality, it's a smuggler bringing in carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC.”

According to a local news outlet Daily Monitor, URA officials intercepted the woman on a bus near the border with the DR Congo.

The Authority’s commissioner corporate affairs Ian Rumanyika told the portal that intelligence information regarding women smuggling contraband cosmetics in the garb of carrying a baby on their backs was there with the authority.

Rumanyika added that they intercepted the bus along the way of the border to catch any other women involved in the case, but “unfortunately” could nab only one woman.

