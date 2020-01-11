Woman Gets Arrested For Trying to Smuggle Banned Cosmetics in a Fake Baby

Uganda authorities have arrested a woman accused of smuggling banned cosmetics from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) into Uganda.

Uganda Revenue Authority has shared the picture of the arrested woman on Twitter, along with the dummy baby “filled” with cosmetics.

On face value, it's a mother carrying a child on her back.In reality,it's a smuggler bringing in carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC.Intel had been gathered about this smuggling mode.Mpondwe enforcement nabbed her as she crossed via a shallow point of River Rubiiha. pic.twitter.com/I3gQVO6e4k — Uganda Revenue Authority (@URAuganda) January 8, 2020

The post was captioned, “On face value, it's a mother carrying a child on her back. In reality, it's a smuggler bringing in carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC.”

According to a local news outlet Daily Monitor, URA officials intercepted the woman on a bus near the border with the DR Congo.

The Authority’s commissioner corporate affairs Ian Rumanyika told the portal that intelligence information regarding women smuggling contraband cosmetics in the garb of carrying a baby on their backs was there with the authority.

Rumanyika added that they intercepted the bus along the way of the border to catch any other women involved in the case, but “unfortunately” could nab only one woman.

