Woman Gets Back Her Stolen Teddy Bear That Had Her Mother's Last Message, Internet is Elated

All is well that ends well and that is what happened with Mara Soriano. She was devastated after her teddy bear with her mother's last message was stolen. But she has got it back, all thanks to the good world of Internet.

Few days back, the tweet by Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool gained people’s attention as he requested people to help Soriano get back her teddy bear. He promised to reward $5,000 to anyone who returns the toy.

According to a report published in CBC, Mara Soriano said that the custom-made teddy was stolen from her on July 24 while she was shifting to her new house.

The bag in which the teddy was kept also had other valuable items like an iPad, a book of blank cheques, her citizenship card, her and her fiance's passports and social insurance cards, etc. However, she has mentioned that she was not concerned about other items. All she wanted was her teddy.

The audio message stored in the teddy is a final message from her mother, Marilyn Soriano. Fifty three-year-old Marilyn died of cancer in June last year.

Soriano took to Twitter to announce the positive news she'd got her teddy bear back. The post has an image of Sarino carrying the teddy bear and her beaming smile conveys how much the teddy means to her.

Ryan Reynolds also retweeted her post with a happy caption. “In happier news... thank you, everyone, who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome,” he tweeted.

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

People couldn't resist this emotional reunion and filled the post with lots of comments. Have a look:

Yes it’s safe. And the bear was in a bag so it’s very clean. We are all so happy. — Deborah Goble (@CBCDeborahGoble) July 29, 2020

Celebrating this! Yay! What wonderful news!!! — Megan Batchelor (@MegsBatchelor) July 29, 2020

Mara, this is the best thing to happen all year! There has been so much chaos, but you being reunited your cherished bear just makes the world better. Even though we have never met- I was just so moved by this story. Nothing but love to you & Mamabear!💗🐻💗🐻 So happy 4 U!💗🐻 — Mara³³º¹ (@zvyozdochka79) July 29, 2020

I'm so unbelievably happy that she was returned to you, I was really worried for you! I'm glad that the most important thing came back to you, though it's sad she was stolen in the first place ;; — Krys- Team Spice! (@90sCat) July 29, 2020

Maria, I’m so happy for you! Maybe the guy who took the bear needed a hug and encouragement from your mom. Maybe things will turn around for him now. Thank you for sharing your mom’s love. Ryan Reynolds, if you don’t make a MamaBear’s Big Adventure movie, you’re cancelled. — Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) July 29, 2020

Did this Happy ending remind something of yours?