Woman Gets Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates as Secret Santa, Receives 37 Kg of Gifts

A woman from Michigan, United States had Bill Gates as her Secret Santa, and if that's not being lucky, then we don't know what is! Social media platform Reddit holds a Secret Santa Exchange Programme every year, where Gates too participates. As Reddit documented, this woman named Shelby too joined in and was fortunate enough to have none other than Gates as her Santa this year.

According to Daily Mail, Shelby received 37 kg worth of gifts from Bill Gates. It also mentions that some of the gifts were so heavy that she had to take them out of boxes and stack them individually in her car.

The gifts, as revealed by Reddit, mostly revolved around pop culture. For instance, there was rare Harry Potter merchandise, which included a hat and a giant castle, handmade quilts with 'Legends of Zelda' as the theme, handbound manuscript of The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald and other myriad gifts.

In a post on RedditGifts, Shelby documents the chain of emotions she went through as she realised that the billionaire philanthropist was her secret santa.

"Bill Gates, you are a blessing. This year has been a complete rollercoaster of emotions for me; in March, I lost my mother completely unexpectedly only 10 days before my destination wedding. It has been hard to drum up holiday spirit this year, and this has been a zap taser of Christmas cheer. I have felt like I’ve been on another planet the past few days and I still cannot believe how lucky/cool/honored/all the adjectives I am to have had someone craft such a special and personal set of gifts just for little ol’ me," she wrote in an elaborate post.

