Woman Gets Rs 3 Lakh Compensation After Her Age Was Asked in Domino's Job Interview

After being discriminated against on the grounds of age and sex during an interview, a woman in Northern Ireland filed a legal suit against Dominos Pizza. Janice Walsh has now received a financial settlement of £4,000 (roughly Rs 3,800) as a part of an apology from the fast food outlet. During her interaction with BBC News, Walsh revealed that she was asked about her age as the first question when she interviewed for the position of a delivery driver at the pizza company’s branch located in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The woman claimed that after asking the question, the interviewer noted down her age and circled it saying, “You don’t look it.” When she learned about her rejection, Walsh was sure that she was turned down due to her age and sex. She told the portal, “I immediately thought back to the interview and the question about my age. I believe my age was an issue and it had affected the decision made by the interview panel.”

Walsh even contacted the branch via Facebook and spoke about the discrimination that she faced. She reportedly received an apology from the interview panel and an explanation that the interviewer wasn’t aware asking someone’s age during an interview was inappropriate.

Walsh further suggested that she was even overlooked for a driver position because she is a woman. She continued, “I’ve only ever seen men working as drivers and I think I was overlooked for a driver position because I am a woman. Domino’s continued to advertise for drivers after the interviews had taken place.”

She took the legal route and filed a discrimination case which was backed by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland. The Commission’s senior legal officer, Mary Kitson said in a statement, “People involved in recruitment and selection should be familiar with how people are protected by the legislation in order to keep the employer on the right side of the law. It’s really important not to allow stereotypical views of who can do particular jobs to influence decisions.”

Dominos Pizza has also issued an official statement on the matter and explained that the food outlet follows a franchisee model, under which the branch employment and recruitment come under the responsibility of the branch itself. The company said that the matter is being looked after as they recognize the crucial role that it plays in the communities they serve.

