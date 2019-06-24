Woman Gets Stuck Under Elephant Statue in Temple, Has to be Rescued by Devotees

A woman devotee at a temple in Gujarat got stuck while trying to crawl through an elephant statue as part of a ritual.

A video posted on Facebook shows the woman trying to wriggle her way out of the statue as other devotees at the temple rush to her help. The woman can be seen crawling under the statue and then she gets stuck. Other devotees in the temple can be seen trying to help her by pushing and pulling her. But to no avail.

As she struggles to free herself from the metal legs of the baby elephant statue, some devotees try to pull and push her out. Others can be seen offering their advice on how the woman can try different angles to get out without damaging the statue.

The video has been viewed over 2 lakh times and shared and liked by thousands of people since it was posted on the social media site last Friday.

(https://www.facebook.com/100022730151339/videos/478916292876038/)

While many commenters ridiculed the woman for attempting the ritual, others praised her for staying calm and even smiling during her predicament.

The woman eventually made it to the other side with a broad smile on her face after help from other devotees.