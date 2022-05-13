Woman Getting Strangled by Her Dupatta in Daily Soap is Peak Indian Television

Indian television daily soaps have given us a plethora of illogical scenes that have even become popular meme templates. From Thapki’s vermilion sequence to Gopi Bahu washing a laptop or a lover bringing a piece of the moon to woo the love of his life, the ‘RIP logic’ list in the daily soaps doesn’t seem to end. There is a new addition to the list, and this time it’s from the serial Swarna Ghar. While fans are loving the concept and storyline of the show, one of the scenes has put them off.

The viral scene showcases a woman character played by Sangita Ghosh flunking her dupatta on her shoulder, which gets caught in a pedestal fan placed behind her. As the dupatta gets entangled in the blades, the woman struggles to breathe.

Sharing the two-minute clip, a Twitter user wrote “I am dead laughing.” So far, the video has amassed over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions from netizens, including comedian-actor Vir Das.

Retweeting the clip, Vir Das wrote, “the suspense.”

A couple of users mocked that people could have switched off the fan, instead of tearing apart the dupatta. “Only one man in the whole room to save the day. No one thought of switching the fan off,” a tweet read.

Meanwhile the fan switch - pic.twitter.com/bxznCkiRW2— Yash (@itsoutrageeyash) May 12, 2022

Only one man in the whole room to save the day. No one thought of switching the fan off 😂😂😂. https://t.co/4iYECbStBF— Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) May 12, 2022

Everyone went to the husband and asked “your gums are so strong dude, which toothpaste”?— अभिषेक (@anudwignmanaa) May 12, 2022

Pic 1 director ne pankha krwa diya… Pic 2 director ko yaad aaya isme toh dupatta ghusega hi nhi😂 pic.twitter.com/OPVQPR0YNH— शिवम (@ShivamS11727568) May 12, 2022

Another tweet on the microblogging site read, “I love that they are in a market full of stalls, in front of a stall that sells craft but nobody has a knife or scissors. Also the gossiping lady saying she’s faking, this is so good.”

I love that they are in a market full of stalls, in front of a stall that sells craft but nobody has knife or scissors 😂 Also the gossiping lady saying she’s faking, this is so good pic.twitter.com/SBpU0yIsTi— the prij (@theprij) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a few mentioned that the woman could have simply removed her dupatta. “Can somebody tell her it’s ok to remove dupattas in public?” a user wrote, while another said, “Patriarchy society not letting to remove dupatta in public.”

Patriarchy society not letting to remove duppatta in public— Ivaan (@lyfis_memories) May 12, 2022

Can somebody tell her it's ok to remove dupattas in public?— PS Giri (@i_pad_mini26) May 12, 2022

What do you think about this scene?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.