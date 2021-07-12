Woman Gives Birth to Boy During Train Journey With Help of Volunteers

A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a child inside a train coach at Bhubaneswar railway station on Saturday. Ayesha Khatun gave birth to a healthy baby boy inside a coach of the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express with the help of a special group of volunteers - part of the Meri Saheli team - formed by Railways to assist woman passengers. After receiving primary care, Ayesha and the newborn were admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Ayesha was travelling in the Howrah-Yesvantpur Express on her way to Bengaluru. She started experiencing severe labour pains when the train left Cuttack. A ticket collector informed the Bhubaneswar railway station staff. Bhubaneswar station director Chittaranjan Nayak said as soon as he received the information, the railway staff aligned the Meri Saheli team and other officials.

When the train reached Bhubaneswar, the Meri Saheli team and a team of doctors helped Ayesha deliver a healthy baby inside the coach. After providing Ayesha and her infant primary medical care, the doctors suggested moving them to a hospital.

Ayesha expressed her gratitude towards the railway staff for their timely support. Nayak also gave her a return ticket on the instructions of the chief public relations officer (CPRO). “I want to thank people for helping me and providing us with the return ticket. I am fine and we will now go to Bengaluru,” Ayesha was quoted as saying.

The incident has highlighted a humane side of the Indian Railways. The staff often make news for saving passengers who risk their lives by getting off or on a moving train.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here